Roofing company extra busy repairing damage after snow, ice thaw

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Austin looks much different today than it did last week. The snow and ice are gone, and clean-up and repairs are now underway.

Austin Roofing and Construction says it has been extra busy with more calls than usual about leaking roofs and damage from fallen trees and limbs.

While this was a rare event in Austin, the roofing company says it’s always good to make sure there are no hanging trees near your home that could cause problems, especially when we are expecting severe weather.

They suggest walking around your home and checking to see if any limbs could be hanging on your roof.

“Just keep an eye on the trees,” said Luke Cress with Austin Roofing and Construction. “Where they are close to touching the roof or whether they are touching the gutters, whether they are rubbing against the shingles. We see a ton of weather damage where those trees are weathering down those shingles.”

A tree branch falls on someone’s home in Austin after severe winter weather.

If you have any standing water from melted snow or ice it could potentially cause issues as well, especially with older roofs.

Also, check your attic to make sure there are no leaks

The roofing company says it is better to be proactive and take care of any questionable trees before severe weather is in the forecast.