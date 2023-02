AUSTIN (KXAN) — The roof of a home in the Onion Creek area partially collapsed in a fire Monday morning.

The Austin Fire Department tweeted at 11:30 a.m. that it and other agencies were responding and were approaching fire under control.

Roof partially collapses in housefire in the Onion Creek area (Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

Roof partially collapses in housefire in the Onion Creek area (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Roof partially collapses in housefire in the Onion Creek area (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

Roof partially collapses in housefire in the Onion Creek area (Photo courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

It happened in the 4000 block of Prairie Dunes Drive, which is in the Onion Creek neighborhood in southeast Austin.

The home was searched and no one was inside, according to AFD. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.