‘Roof for the day!’: Highland Park Elementary principal takes fundraising to new heights

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Highland Park Elementary set a fundraising goal for their Fun Run this year and their expectations went through the roof, or on it.

The school’s goal was $50,000 but they ended up raising $57,000. That money will go towards extra faculty to support their kids.

But exceeding the number came with a price for their principal, Katie Pena.

The school knocked it out of the park, so here I am on the roof today. Pena

Pena climbed a ladder behind the school Thursday morning. She wasn’t taking in any views. Her roof is the office, and her desk is up there with her laptop and name on it.

But she wasn’t alone in the endeavor.

Teachers, parents and students came out to check on her periodically. The students were laughing, waving and saying “hello!”

“It’s really fun, and all of the kids are obviously super excited to see her on the roof,” parent Liz Sparks said.

Sparks was happy she followed through.

“Everyone was wanting her to be up there, and that’s why they made it happen,” Sparks cheerfully said.

Even on a frigid Thursday morning.

“Typically, it’s not this cold so it’s actually perfect,” Sparks said. “It makes the scene appropriate and makes everyone excited.”

Pena at least had the sun to keep warm, but the cold didn’t deter her.

“I was hopeful it would be a little warmer, but it’s alright,” Pena said. “We’ll make it worth it, it’s good [laughs].”

And she also came prepared.

“It’s also pajama day… another school-wide reward,” Pena said. “So it’s actually good I have very warm fleece pajama pants.”

This isn’t the first time Pena’s sat on top of the school. She scaled the ladder once before a few years back for a school-wide goal in which they also hit.

She says its worth it for her student’s reaction.

“They were loving it. I’ll tell you, they asked me all week long if I was really going to get up here, so I think it’s part of the cold. I think they don’t realize how I got up here, and I think they think it’s pretty funny or amazing that I would stay up here all day,” Pena laughed.