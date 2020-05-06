Rollover crash throws 2 from car, killing 1 in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One woman died and a second is in the hospital with potentially serious injuries after a rollover crash early Wednesday morning in northwest Austin.

The single-car crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Spicewood Springs Road near St. Edwards Park. That’s northwest of Loop 360.

Fire crews say the driver hit a tree and ended up on the opposite side of the road. Both women were thrown from the car, and the passenger died at the scene. Austin-Travis County EMS took the driver to St. David’s Round Rock.

A trooper with the Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. Spicewood Springs Road is currently closed at the crash site. As of 4 a.m., DPS did not say when the road might reopen.