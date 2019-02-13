Ambulance rolls over late Tuesday in northeast Austin, 1 hospitalized Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Juan Salinas/ KXAN) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Juan Salinas/ KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Lee County ambulance rolled over in northeast Austin late Tuesday night, according to Austin police and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS tweeted at about 10:15 p.m. that the ambulance rolled over in intersection of East Parmer Lane and Harris Branch Parkway. Multiple fire crews and EMS units worked to extricate the occupants of the rolled-over ambulance.

Local officials transported a woman in her fifties to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Two EMS personnel refused transport to a hospital by ATCEMS and the scene was cleared just before 11 p.m.

An official with Lee County EMS told KXAN the driver was going well under the speed limit and speed was not a factor in the crash. The cause for the crash is still pending and both medical personnel were on leave Wednesday. Investigations are ongoing.