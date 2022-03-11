Rodeo Austin returns after two-year hiatus due to pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the last 84 years, Rodeo Austin has been helping the next generation. CEO Rob Golding said their slogan is, “It takes grit to grow the next generation,” and for the last two years, he said it has been “incredibly gritty.”

In 2020, the event got canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, in 2021, Rodeo Austin operated on a smaller scale only hosting a youth livestock show. This year, the event is back and in full swing.

Rodeo Austin raises over $2 million each year for kids. That money goes to stock showing and college. The nonprofit has sent more than 2,000 Texas kids to college over the years. Each year, 7,000 youth go through the livestock programs the rodeo offers.

However, as things continue to return to normal what the future holds for Rodeo Austin and the Travis County Expo Center remains in question. Back in 2019, Travis County voters passed a proposition to advance plans for an expo center upgrade. That made way for the county to cash in on some of Austin’s Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue, but that is still being worked on. Golding hopes the rodeo will serve as a reminder.

“I’m hoping that with this restart, it raises the awareness of the fact that these facilities are there, they’re there for the use of all the citizens of Texas and specifically Travis County. They need a lot of attention and care and love and hopefully with a big turnout this year. We’ll get a jump start on getting back on track to develop those,” he said.

The rodeo kicks off Friday with “Kick Open the Chutes: Party on the Dirt” starting at 6:30 p.m. Rodeo Austin runs through March 26.