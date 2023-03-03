AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get ready to giddy up, Austin. The rodeo is back.

The official kickoff happened Friday morning with the Cowboy Breakfast at the Long Center. The breakfast had classic southern food items like biscuits and gravy and breakfast tacos, but there was non-food-related excitement featured as well.

KXAN’s Dylan McKim was joined by Kevin Fitzpatrick to show us the ropes. You’ll understand when you watch the video below.

Dylan also got the chance to speak with Rodeo Austin’s CEO Glen Alan Phillips about what attendees can expect.

If you missed the breakfast, don’t sweat; there are plenty of other events that may spur your interest.

BBQ Austin, a “sanctioned BBQ Cook Off where teams from all over Texas come to compete,” according to Rodeo Austin’s website, is being held March 3-4.

There will also be a petting zoo, pony rides, shopping, Jr. Pit Master Contest, BBQ Austin University and Austin’s largest carnival.

Rodeo Austin will be March 10-25. Rapper Flo Rida is one of several artists set to perform at the 2023 Rodeo Austin, event organizers announced in a lineup.

You can view a full events schedule and buy tickets online.