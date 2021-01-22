Rodeo Austin cancels March ProRodeo, carnival, fair events

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some Rodeo Austin events are being canceled as the Luedecke Arena and other parts of the Travis County Expo Center, where the event has been hosted for decades, are being used for the area’s COVID-19 response.

In a news release Friday, Rodeo Austin said it has canceled the ProRodeo, Carnival, Fair and BBQ events scheduled for March. Organizers are working with local officials to figure out which events can be rescheduled for other dates this year.

Rodeo Austin said the arena and expo center “are being utilized for the distribution of essential items in support of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Thus, they will only be hosting private youth competitions in March, including the Junior Livestock Show, Ag Mechanics Competition, Ultimate Scramble Championship and the Youth Auction.

This is the second year in a row that Rodeo Austin has been impacted by the coronavirus, with events being canceled last year.