Rockslide blocks 2 lanes of traffic on Loop 360 near RM 2222
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic on Loop 360 is squeezed down to one lane near Ranch Road 2222 after a rockslide left massive boulders in the roadway, Monday morning.
Austin police say the first reports of the rockslide were made at about 10:06 a.m. Monday. APD is assisting with traffic as Texas Department of Transportation crews work to clean up the boulders. Two lanes of southbound traffic on Loop 360 were blocked as of 11 a.m.
This stretch of road has been notorious for rockslides and there are signs posted for driver to watch for boulders rolling down the hillside.
Traffic was affected on RM 2222 in January when rainfall caused a rockslide.
In September 2018, boulders came crashing down on Loop 360 near Pennybracker Bridge two days in a row, causing one car to be damaged. No one was injured in the rockslides.
E-cigarette giant Juul leases 62K square feet space in first step of Austin expansion
AUSTIN (KXAN/ Austin Business Journal) -- Vaping unicorn Juul Labs Inc. has leased 62,749 square feet of office space in Central Austin, the first step in what seems like a significant expansion for the San Francisco-based startup.
That's all of the office space at 2010 S. Lamar Blvd., a mixed-use development near the intersection of South Lamar Boulevard and Hether Street, Juul spokesman Ted Kwong told the Austin Business Journal.
Woman airlifted from east Austin after injury in 'bicycle accident,' officials say
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was injured in a "bicycle accident" in east Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
Reports of the incident were made at 11:11 a.m. at the 6300 block of Keegans Drive and she was airlifted by Travis County Starflight personnel, officials wrote.
ATCEMS said she has serious injuries that are not expected to threaten her life.
New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new drug could help tens of thousands of women living with advanced breast cancer manage the disease without the pain of traditional treatments like intravenous chemotherapy.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the drug alpelisib at the end of May. The therapy, branded Piqray by pharmaceutical company Novartis, saw success in clinical trials, conducted in part at Texas Oncology in Austin.
"This is going to be really meaningful for the breast cancer community," said Dr. Debra Patt, Vice President of Texas Oncology who referred some of her own patients to the trial.
