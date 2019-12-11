Robbery victim suing APD officer, claims he was attacked and falsely arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A La Mesa, California, man is suing an Austin Police Department officer for using what he says was unnecessary and excessive force, in addition to falsifying reasons for arresting him.

While only Officer Dusty Jester is named in the lawsuit, KXAN has reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information about the case.

According to the lawsuit, Michael Yeager was visiting Austin and was headed back from a University of Texas Longhorns football game at the Darrell K. Royal Stadium. While Yeager and his girlfriend were waiting at a red light to cross the I-35 frontage near Eleventh Street, several men attempted to rob them.

Several police officers, including Officer Jester, responded to the scene, according to the lawsuit.

The officers were able to handcuff and detain the suspects, but Yeager says the ordeal didn’t end there.

MORE: City will pay $75K to settle Austin police excessive force lawsuit

In the lawsuit, Yeager says that he’d been taken to the side by another officer to give his official statement. He says he was standing calmly with his hands in his pocket when Jester, “suddenly, and without any provocation” charged at him. According to the lawsuit Jester “brutally tackled” him, slammed his face into a concrete sidewalk and “violently shocked” him in the back with a taser.

“Then to cover up his excessive force,” reads the lawsuit, “Jester had Yeager arrested wholly without probable cause, causing Yeager to be arrested, charged and imprisoned.”

According to the document, Yeager suffered a concussion, separated shoulder, broken nose, fractured thumb and lacerations that required 27 stitches to close. Yeager’s Longhorns T-shirt was reportedly soaked with his own blood after the alleged assault.

MORE: Man sues city, former Austin officers over use of excessive force

The lawsuit states that while the charges were eventually dismissed, Yeager lost his job because of the arrest and continues to have trouble finding similar work.

Yeager and his attorneys say Jester had no probable cause to use force or to arrest him. He is suing for past and future lost wages, past and future physical pain/mental anguish, medical expenses, attorneys’ fees and more.

He demands a trial by jury.