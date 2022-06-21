AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police said a robbery suspect who was shot at the Domain last week is tied to two more robberies in the Austin area.

Police responded to a robbery June 15 where the victim said they shot the suspect, who hopped in a car to drive off. A short while and distance away, police said they found Jaylyn Reed, 17, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital.

On June 16, police said Reed and three other suspects — 18-year-old Andre Harris, 18-year-old Paul Rossum and an unnamed minor — were involved in nine robberies from June 10 to June 14.

Austin police said Tuesday Reed is now linked to 11 total robbery investigations. He faces aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated robbery charges related to the new cases. KXAN reached out to Reed’s attorney and will update this story when we receive a response.

Both of the new cases happened June 7, APD said in a release. Around 7 p.m. police responded to the Garden Path Apartments in the 8000 block of Gessner Drive, north of U.S. Highway 183 in north Austin. A man told them two men held him at gunpoint, assaulted him and stole his property.

“A witness intervened by repeatedly honking a vehicle’s horn, which caused the suspects to run away,” police said in a release.

Soon after, officers responded to a nearby shooting, where they said Reed fired “randomly” at a truck as he and the other person crossed East Anderson Lane. The people inside the truck weren’t hurt.

Police believe this surveillance footage shows Jaylyn Reed firing “randomly” at a truck the evening of June 7. (APD Photo)

Reed had been released from juvenile custody May 27 with an ankle monitor after serving time in connection with a string of robberies last year, Austin police said. According to a release, Reed cut off his monitor sometime before the robberies that began June 10.

Police are still investigating the cases and ask anyone with information about them to submit tips by calling (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or by using APD’s or Crime Stoppers’ apps.