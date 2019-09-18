Roads closed in central Austin neighborhood due to police investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have shut down roads in a central Austin neighborhood as officers work on an investigation.

According to a tweet from APD, officers were dispatched to the scene of an undefined incident at the corner Heatherside and Putnam Drive in the Wooten area.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing. They did not specify what kind of incident or investigation they were pursuing.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it as more information becomes available.

