Road closures for Austin’s 2019 Veterans Day Parade

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday is Veterans Day, and the parade to honor our nation’s armed forces kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

The parade starts at the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge. It will proceed up South Congress Avenue to 11th Street and end at the Capitol, where there will be a ceremony.

If you are going to the parade or planning to travel through downtown, make sure you know which roads are closed and how to plan your route accordingly.

Road closures starting at 5:30 a.m.

Full closure along South Congress Avenue from East Cesar Chavez Street to Riverside Drive began at 5:30 a.m.

A partial closure along Barton Springs Road from South Congress Avenue to Riverside Drive began at 5:30 a.m.

Road closures starting at 7:30 a.m.

Full closures on 11th through Seventh Street and Fourth through Second Street in between Colorado Street and Brazos Street begin at 7:30 a.m.

A full closure along South Congress Avenue from 11th Street to East Cesar Chavez Street begins at 7:30 a.m.

Partial road closures on 11th Street between Lavaca and Colorado Street and between Brazos Street and San Jacinto Boulevard begin at 7:30 a.m.

Partial road closure along Colorado Street from Third Street to East Cesar Chavez Street begin at 7:30 a.m.

Road closures starting at 8 a.m.

Partial road closure on East Cesar Chavez Street between Colorado and Lavaca Street begins at 8 a.m.

Local access only on East Cesar Chavez from Colorado to Brazos Street begins at 8 a.m.

Road closures starting at 9 a.m.

Full closures on Fifth Street and Sixth Street between Colorado Street and Brazos Street begin at 9 a.m.

Alternate routes for traffic