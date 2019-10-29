Road closures and safety measures in place for 6th Street on Halloween night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — All Hallows Eve is right around the corner, and while young Austinites will be running door to door to collect as much candy as possible, there will be a different kind of celebration downtown.

In preparation for the hundreds who will flock to Sixth Street Thursday to celebrate the holiday, Austin police have shared their planned safety measures and street closures to ensure the night doesn’t get too spooky.

In anticipation of the large crowds, APD will close Sixth Street to traffic from Brazos Street to the West Frontage of Interstate Highway 35. Additionally, cross streets will be closed between Fifth and Seventh Streets.

The closure will begin at 6:00 p.m. and cars parked at Sixth Street and cross streets, Brazos Street, San Jacinto Boulevard, Trinity Street, Neches Street, Red River Street and Sabine Street will be towed. Anyone who has their vehicle towed will be able to locate it using Auto Return’s website. Make sure to have your license plate or vehicle identification number available.

The IH-35 exits for Eighth Street to Third Street will be closed as well as the Sixth Street exit on IH-35 northbound. Depending on crowd sizes more exits may be closed night of.

APD says any illegal weapons of any kind are not allowed. Anyone carrying a weapon will be subject to arrest. Open containers of alcohol as well as glass containers are also prohibited on Sixth Street. APD will also be implementing a “no refusal” initiative to crack down on drunk driving Thursday night.