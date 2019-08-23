Bicyclist killed after colliding with a car at Ben White and I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities responded to the scene of a traffic fatality in southeast Austin Friday where a car struck a bicyclist at Ben White Boulevard and Interstate highway 35.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened at the 4200 block of the I-35 southbound service road. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries, but APD later confirmed the man died.

The I-35 frontage road has been closed on the southside of US Highway 290 and State Highway 71. The north to south turnaround at Ben White Boulevard has also been closed.

The road will remain closed for three hours while police investigate the scene of the crash. Drivers are being advised to seek an alternate route.