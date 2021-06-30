River Park mixed-use development planned for southeast Austin

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Another large development project is in the works along East Riverside Drive with construction set to start as early as 2022.

The first phase of River Park will be built just east of Oracle’s headquarters between Pleasant Valley Road and Country Club Creek.

The 109-acre site will include two office buildings totaling more than 400,000 square feet with ground-level retail stores and nearly an acre of open space and parkland.

Developers say they are also planning a 370-unit apartment building with some affordable housing.

The entire master plan for River Park calls for more than 10 million square feet of space to be built in the coming 10 to 20 years, the release says.

