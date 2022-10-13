AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everyone gets into the Halloween spirit in different ways, but one central Austin house is remembering the ghosts of weirdness past with its yard decorations.

The “Cemetery of Old Austin” popped up at a house near St. Johns Avenue and Arroyo Seco. It has tombstones featuring old landmarks, like Katz’s Deli and Flipnotics Coffee, and names lost to history books and nostalgic social media threads.

There’s even a tombstone featuring Leslie Cochran, the well-known Sixth Street personality and peace activist who ran for mayor while living on the streets.

“Cemetery of Old Austin” in central Austin (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Other big names referenced are former Gov. Ann Richards and musicians Janis Joplin and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

The graveyard is guarded by skeletons rocking tie-dye, a feather boa and a “vote” t-shirt, and there’s even a beer-drinking cowboy skeleton.