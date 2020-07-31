Lyft passenger injured in overnight shooting, police still looking for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say someone shot a rideshare passenger riding in a vehicle on South Highway 183 near Burnet Road Friday morning.

Police say the rideshare driver called 911 just before 12:30 a.m. to report the shooting. The driver was not hit. The passenger is expected to recover.

Police are now looking for the person in the other vehicle. They did not give a description of that vehicle.

Lyft sent a statement on Friday, saying “The safety of our Austin community is fundamental to Lyft. We’ve been in touch with the driver and rider involved in this incident and stand ready to assist law enforcement as needed.”

This is the second shooting involving a rideshare driver and passenger this month.

Police say a rideshare driver’s car was hit with two gun shots, one of which went through the trunk and hit the passenger, July 21 while on Webberville Road. The shot didn’t break the skin of the passenger, leaving only a welt. The other gun shot hit the car’s bumper and put a hole in the gas tank.