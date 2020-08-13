Reward offered for information on 2011 murder of Austin man

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in the murder of a 54-year-old man from a 2011 cold case.

On Nov. 11, 2011, a passerby reported finding a man’s body near the LaBare Nightclub in south Austin. When officers and EMS arrived, they discovered David Max Tucker, who wasn’t breathing, with obvious trauma to his body near the club at the 100 block of East Riverside Drive.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

Austin Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to reach out. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also contact the APD Cold Case-Homicide Unit by email or submit tips on APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.