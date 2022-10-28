AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman is celebrating a major milestone that’s helping keep Central Texans alive.

Maeve Cooney hit her 100th gallon of platelet donations on Friday at We Are Blood. She’s the first woman to hit the milestone at the donation center.

Cooney said her father was a regular donor, and she’s been donating blood as often as she can for 24 years.

“Medical science is marvelous. We can transplant organs, replace joints and corneas, and grow nerves, but so far there is no way to manufacture a blood substitute,” Cooney said. “Since people need it, all the time, the only way to have a supply is for healthy people to provide it. So here we are.”

Cooney said she never thought she’d make it to 100 gallons donated until she reached 50 gallons 11 years ago.

When asked if she’s aiming for 200, Cooney said, “I’m not sure I’m going to live long enough to donate another hundred but no harm in aiming towards it, right?”

Maeve Cooney hits 100th gallon of blood donated to We Are Blood (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli) Maeve Cooney hits 100th gallon of blood donated to We Are Blood (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli) Maeve Cooney hits 100th gallon of blood donated to We Are Blood (KXAN Photo/Christian Marcelli)

She also helps raise and foster puppies before they’re trained to become service dogs through Canine Companions.