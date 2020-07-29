Retired Austin police officer, use-of-force expert weighs in on Mike Ramos video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A retired Austin police officer who has spent the last 25 years training law enforcement on use of force weighed in on the newly released Mike Ramos video Monday.

Ramos was shot and killed by Austin police in April. He was unarmed at the time. On Monday, the Austin Police Department released new police videos of the shooting, including body and dash cam footage and 911 call transcripts.

Jerry Staton says he was with Austin police for 25 years and has offered his expertise on use for force for just as long.

He says video never tells the full story. In this case, as viewers, he says we don’t know what information officers knew about Ramos besides the 911 call alleging he had a gun.

“I’ve been there in enough of those situations to know that as these situations drag out, you don’t become more relaxed if the person that you’re trying to get to comply is not fully complying, and he was not,” Staton explained. “It particularly started to escalate when he started moving back toward the car, getting behind the door, looking like he was going to get into the car. As far as accepting his statement that he’s not armed, they should have been — at that point — fairly certain he did not have a gun on his person. Not absolutely certain, but fairly certain, but they had no idea what he had in the car.”

Staton says he doesn’t have enough information to make a call on whether or not the video shows reasonable use of force, but wants to clarify the officer’s perspective and how he would train someone.

He says ultimately, a grand jury will decide if the case should move forward. But that won’t be until at least another six months.

Earlier this month, Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore delayed bringing the case to grand jury, after conceding in the Democratic primary runoff election.

She says she will leave the case up to the next DA, for when they take office in January.