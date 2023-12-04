AUSTIN (KXAN) — ‘Tis the season to be merry, bright and stuffed with delicious food! Whether you don’t celebrate Christmas or you’re looking for a nice holiday meal out, here’s a look at some of the Austin restaurants that’ll be open on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day.

Carve American Grille

Carve will offer a three-course prix fixe menu on Dec. 24 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Curbside pickup services are available from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., with meals costing $69 per person. For dine-in services, guests who dine at 5:30 p.m. or earlier will pay $69 per person, while those dining at 5:45 p.m. and later are charged $79 a piece.

The three-course meal includes the choice of a soup or salad, entrée and dessert. Carve has two locations:

Barton Creek at Lantana Place: 7415 SW Parkway, Bldg. 1, Austin

Central Austin at The Grove: 2613 Perseverance Drive, Austin

Reservations can be made online.

Casa Do Brasil

Ring in the holidays at Casa Do Brasil, located at 10515 N. MoPac Expressway. The Brazilian steakhouse will host its Christmas Eve feast from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 24, featuring an unlimited salad bar, 15 cuts of prime meats, specialty sides and tableside chef services. Reservations are available online.

Corinne

Located at 304 E. Cesar Chavez St., Corinne will serve a prime rib special during lunch and dinner services on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, per its website. Alongside its specialty holiday meal, Corinne offers seasonal cocktails and wines guests can choose from.

Reservations can be made online.

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse

Dean’s Italian Steakhouse, located at 110 E. Second St., offers up prime cuts of beef along with house-made pasta, a raw bar and seafood dishes. Reservations are available for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day online.

The Diner Bar

The Diner Bar, located at 500 San Jacinto Blvd., will host its Cuban Christmas Eve tradition Dec. 24 with its Noche Buena Pig Roast. Guests can enjoy a family-style menu that includes roasted pork, ham cheese croquettes, dirty rice, fried plantains, wine and cocktails. Reservations can be made online.

Garbo’s

North Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. Located at 12709 N. MoPac Expressway, guests with parties of six people or more can make holiday reservations online.

It’s Italian Cucina

Located at 1500 S. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 110, It’s Italian Cucina will commemorate a classic Italian tradition with its Feast of Seven Fishes meal on Christmas Eve. The meal costs $115 per person and features dishes such as shrimp bisque, Maine lobster ravioli, risotto and chocolate cake with sorbet along with wine pairings.

Reservations are available online.

La Piscina

La Piscina, located on the fifth floor of the Austin Proper Hotel at 600 W. Second St., has a menu featuring Texas-inspired Mexican food. The restaurant will offer Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including coastal Mexican dishes, Christmas specials and specialty cocktails. Reservations are available online.

The Peacock Mediterranean Grill

Located in the Austin Proper Hotel at 600 W. Second St., The Peacock Mediterranean Grill serves Israeli and Turkish dishes, including spit-roasted meat, grilled vegetables and mezze platters.

The Peacock will host a special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., including seasonal specials for brunch and dinner along with wine and cocktail pairings. Reservation timeslots for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are available online.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Located at 114 W. Seventh St. downtown, Perry’s Steakhouse is offering a three-course prix fixe menu from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Guests can enjoy a soup or salad, entrée and dessert combination for $69 a person before 5:30 p.m. or $79 a person after 5:45 p.m.

Reservations can be made for the dinner service online.

Wu Chow

Wu Chow will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations are available online for both its downtown and north central locations, outlined below:

Downtown: 500 W. Fifth St., Ste. 168, Austin

3800 N. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 170, Austin

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

Located in the Clarksville neighborhood at 1203 W. Sixth St., Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum will offer lunch and dinner services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Reservations can be made online.

Know of a restaurant not on our list? Let us know! Email us at ReportIt@kxan.com.