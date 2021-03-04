Resources to help Austin residents after Winter Storm Uri

People carry groceries from a local gas station on February 15, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Any Austin residents still without water at an apartment, condominium or multifamily complexes after Winter Storm Uri are encouraged to call 311 to report the outage. Austin Code can then work with management to make sure repairs are made, according to the City of Austin.

Water is available at the ACC Northridge Campus, 11928 Stonehollow Drive, every day this week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city says there won’t be bottled water at the site, so people should bring their own containers to retrieve water.

Water distribution is also being offered at or near multifamily properties without water. The city is coordinating water delivery and fire hydrant modifications to allow residents to access water while repairs are being made.

Check out this map to see locations for public water stations.

Property damage or debris removal

The city has launched a home repair initiative to help low-income homeowners repair damages due to the winter storm. Income-eligible applicants could qualify for up to $10,000 in repairs or modifications.

You can apply, in English or Spanish, from the home repair program webpage.

The Austin Disaster Relief Network is helping residents in Bastrop, Hays, Travis and Williamson County with debris removal.

Residents in those four counties can call the “Crisis Clean-Up” toll free number at 1 (800) 329-8052 to request help to clean up their home and/or debris around it.

The line opened at 3 p.m. Saturday and will operate Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m.

The city says residents can take their storm debris seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for self-serve storm debris drop off at 2210 FM 973, Austin, Texas 78725. Tree limbs, branches shrubs and leaves will be accepted. Treated or painted lumber, particleboard, construction materials and trash are prohibited.