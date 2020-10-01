Resources for homeless Austinites during COVID-19: What to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 continues to take countless lives, homeless individuals are among those who need access to COVID-19 testing and personal protective equipment, such as masks and sanitation supplies. Experts say homeless encampments bring large groups of people into close quarters, and homeless individuals may be more exposed to the virus than those with reliable housing.

Several local organizations are helping homeless Austinites secure testing and other resources during this unprecedented time. During the yearly Point In Time Count (PIT) conducted by Austin’s Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO), volunteers take a headcount of homeless individuals in Austin and Travis County.

This count identified 2,506 people experiencing homelessness in Austin in 2020, an 11% increase from 2019.

Various agencies conducting COVID-19 testing throughout the city do not ask those being tested to

disclose housing status, so it isn’t clear how many homeless individuals have been tested for COVID-19.

Vella Karman, Interim Homeless Services Officer at Austin Public Health, says that APH partners with clinics in the area to provide testing for homeless shelters and other homeless individuals in the city. These tests are administered at testing sites, shelters and encampments.

“Thousands of tests have been performed for shelter residents and homeless services staff, as well as

persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness, both downtown and in all other areas of the city,”

Karman says.

As for testing outcomes, 120 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported for those experiencing

homelessness, as of mid-September. Karman adds that this number might not include those tested

through a provider that didn’t indicate whether or not the patient was experiencing homelessness.

Austin ECHO heads efforts to provide resources for those experiencing homelessness in Austin.

The nonprofit organization focuses on “diversion” efforts to end homelessness by helping homeless

individuals secure housing and a stable income. Diversion can also mean reuniting a person with their family. Austin ECHO is currently fundraising for its diversion effort and always welcomes other

COVID-19-related donations.

“We all know that COVID is not positive, but the connection that we’ve been able to foster and increase with our healthcare providers has been just phenomenal,” says Katie Rose, the Outreach and Navigation System Manager at Austin ECHO.

Both Austin Public Health and Austin ECHO partner with Dell Medical School and CommUnityCare, which runs the clinic inside the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless, to provide periodic testing for shelters and large groups of individuals living outside.

Niki Kozak, Housing for Health Systems Manager at Austin ECHO, adds that outreach during the

pandemic has been both challenging and rewarding.

“The community has really just been outstanding and working together,” Kozak says. “We’re all trying our best and really working as a cohesive community. So it’s been really cool to be a part of that.”

The City of Austin currently provides protective lodges and isolation facilities as temporary housing for Austin residents.

Isolation facilities are reserved for “individuals who are under monitoring, under investigation or are COVID-19 positive and cannot safely self-isolate. Any individuals, including those experiencing

homelessness, who meet established criteria are welcome at the IsoFac,” according to the City of Austin.

Protective lodges are “temporary shelter options for individuals who are at high risk of severe

complications should they become infected with COVID-19, and do not have a safe place to maintain

physical separation from others as a precautionary measure,” according to a city memo.

Rose says her organization also provides homeless individuals with tools to isolate in place, such as tents and handwashing stations.

“A lot of folks, they’re just seeing more tents, and they’re like, ‘What’s going on? The homeless

population is exploding.’ But that’s just more tents,” Rose says.

At encampments, sweeps have been reduced while cleanups have continued to occur. Encampment

sweeps are when items are removed and those living there are forced to move. Cleanups are when trash is removed, but people are not forced to leave.

“The fewer encampment sweeps we have, where everyone is moved, the better we can find our clients to continue to provide services,” Rose says.

Rose adds that struggling to panhandle is also a new barrier homeless individuals face, since drivers are less willing to roll their windows down during the pandemic.

At Camp R.A.T.T. (Responsible Adult Transition Town), an encampment

community on state land in Austin, testing is also available and is being administered by CommUnityCare, located at 2901 Montopolis Dr, and Dell Medical School, located at 1501 Red River St. CommUnityCare’s street medicine team offers primary care three times weekly to homeless individuals who can’t go to a CommUnityCare location.

According to a Sept. 11 memo to Austin’s City Council, the city has done the following to mitigate the

spread of COVID-19 among homeless individuals: