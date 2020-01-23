Resolution aims to tackle illegal scooter dumping and litter in Austin’s waterways

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council member Paige Ellis said it’s time to revisit where we stand as a city when it comes to the ecological health and safety of Austin’s waterways.

Thursday, Ellis will hold a news conference at Austin City Hall to address illegal scooter dumping and litter issues.

“It’s very bad for the environment and we want to get everyone teaming up to really find a solution,” Ellis said.

The District 8 Councilmember is bringing forward a resolution, if approved, would direct City Manager Spencer Cronk to put together a study with recommendations to improve the city’s bodies of water.

The last Watershed Protection Master Plan came out in 2016, and she wants to revisit and update the plan. Ellis cited new developments in the last two years that she believes contributes to trash.

One issue is the city’s plastic bag ban ordinance no longer being enforced. The Texas Supreme Court overturned that ordinance in 2018 allowing plastic bags to return in stores. Ellis believes this move adds to litter in our lakes.

That same year, in 2018, scooters rolled out in Austin, but now many of those scooters are ending up in lakes — either from people who hate the scooters or irresponsible riders.

Just last February, we were told about a number of scooters submerged in Lady Bird Lake.

Ellis said that brings even larger concerns to the table.

“They also have batteries that are being recharged and so that battery leakage is something that is very damaging to our environment,” Ellis said.