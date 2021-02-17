WATER: Austin residents must conserve water as usage is up 250% due to broken pipes, high demand

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Water is mandating residents to conserve water after broken pipes, water main breaks and high demand has spiked water use to more than 250% of typical usage in the past 24 hours.

Water pressure and storage have significantly dropped throughout Wednesday in the utility’s service area, officials said in a press release.

The utility says in order to avoid additional impacts to water service, like a citywide boil water notice or widespread lack of service, residents need to do the following:

Limit water use to essential need

While temperatures are above freezing, don’t drip faucets

Delay the use of appliances like washing machines and dishwashers

Report water main breaks to Austin Water at (512) 972-1000

If pipes at your home or business have burst, turn off your water at the cutoff valve. If you don’t know where it is, call Austin Water and have them assist you

Austin Water recently issued a boil water noticed for neighborhoods in southwest Austin until further notice.

“This boil water notice is currently in specific areas and is a precautionary measure to ensure the health and safety of our customers,” said Greg Meszaros, Austin Water’s director. “Austin Water has not detected contaminants in the water we are providing.”