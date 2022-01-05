Residents say anyone can get into their south Austin apartment, fear for safety

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people who live at Post South Lamar reached out to KXAN with safety concerns.

The complex is a modern building, boasting city views and a five-minute drive from downtown on its website. A studio goes for $1,675 per month.

“I had to move out, and I’m very glad I did,” said John Feinberg.

Tenants sent us photos of trash piled up in hallways, doorknobs ripped out of sockets, vehicles with tires stolen from them and signs of people getting into secure areas, leaving behind trash and other items.

Photos of piled up trash and an unsecured door at Post South Lamar apartments.

“I’ve had to pull my firearm once or twice for people threatening me in the complex when I’ve found people trying to break into cars,” said Feinberg.

Unlike Feinberg, who moved out recently, Garrett Winslett still lives at Post.

“I’m very furious. I mean I’ve chased off homeless people. I’ve felt very unsafe and threatened for my life at points, so I can’t imagine how other people feel as well,” he said.

Austin Police said since Nov. 1, it has received three urgent trespass calls to the complex. The department also responded to several reports for prowlers and suspicious persons.

Residents also sent KXAN videos of access doors that are broken.

“You can pretty much get into any door that you want,” said Winslett.

We walked around the outside of the complex and found a sign that reads: “Do not pay rent until Post South Lamar cleans up the trash and tries to stop the violence and crime affecting the buildings. This is unacceptable. Look around you. We deserve better for what we pay.”

Message posted at Post South Lamar apartments

A representative for the apartment complex said in an email “I can tell you we are working diligently with our vendor behind the scenes to get this remedied.”

The corporate office said it would provide additional information Thursday. When that happens, we will update this story.