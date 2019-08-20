Residents of North Lamar Mobile Home Park will host property tour to ‘expose landlord’s neglect’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday night, a residents association will host a tour of its north Austin mobile home park to show what they say is “havoc created by the landlord’s mismanagement and neglect.”

The Residents Association at North Lamar Mobile Park will be joined by Austin City Council member Greg Casar and BASTA, a renters advocacy group, to show parts of the property they’re unhappy with.

According to a BASTA release, park management attempted to install a new fence and this resulted in the puncturing of gas and water lines. They say the gas company has assessed damages and advised residents that the problem will likely take weeks to fix.

BASTA also says that park management built a dumpster enclosure that “obstructs traffic, including garbage collectors. The dumpsters are overflowing and haven’t been emptied in over a week.” BASTA says residents are concerned about school bus pick-up as the school year begins.

“Until the landlord addresses these problems, families are not able to cook on their gas ranges and do not have access to hot water,” wrote Gabby Garcia, a BASTA organizer supporting the residents association. “They pay rent to live on this property and they are rightfully fed up.”

According to BASTA, the tour will end with a letter and petition delivery to the management office, which they say “sits empty unless it is rent collection time.”

KXAN reached out to North Lamar Mobile Home Park but hasn’t heard back yet.