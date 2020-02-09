Residents mark official opening of Shoal Creek bikeway on Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Residents from the north-central Austin area celebrated the opening of a 2-mile long bikeway on Shoal Creek Boulevard on Saturday.

The newly opened trail spans two miles between Foster Lane and Shoalmont Drive connecting to the existing bikeway leading to U.S. Highway 183. It is the largest part of the Shoal Creek Boulevard bikeway that is currently open.

“As a neighbor with teenage children, I feel much more comfortable,” said Diana Wheeler, who has lived in the Allandale neighborhood for more than 20 years. “Before I didn’t feel like I could send them out of the house biking without me there because the painted bike lanes that had cars parking in them was just a situation that as a mother I was uncomfortable sending my kids into.”

Community members from Allandale, Rosedale and North Shoal Creek did a short bicycle ride along the path.

Though the project has made opponents question the improvements, Wheeler said all of them should work together to make change for their community.

“Realize that these changes, I believe, were done to protect those that are the most vulnerable,” she said.