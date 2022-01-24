Resident, dog treated after east Austin apartment fire

The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS used an oxygen mask to treat a dog rescued from an apartment fire. (Photo/Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders tended to a person as well as a dog to make sure they’re okay after a fire damaged an apartment in east Austin.

The Austin Fire Department posted a photo on Twitter of a firefighter holding a black and white dog while an Austin-Travis County EMS paramedic placed an oxygen mask over its snout. They said they treated the dog after a fire started at the apartment at 1147 Poquito Street.

Apartment fire at 1147 Poquito Street (Photo/Austin Fire Department)

Paramedics also treated a person who lived at the apartment, AFD noted.

Firefighters shared a picture of the charred exterior of the apartment, which also showed smoke still pouring out of the eaves of the roof. The front door, windows and edge of the roof all appeared blackened from the fire.

The fire department did not share any additional information on social media about the apartment fire, so a cause is not yet known.

Earlier Monday, firefighters put out a fire at an abandoned building in northeast Austin. Crews responded to a building at 2215 E. Anderson Lane just before 12 p.m.