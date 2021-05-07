Reservations required soon to swim at Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Reservations will soon be required for people wanting to take a dip at Austin’s Barton Springs Pool.

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department announced people will need to sign up ahead of time before going to a swim starting Friday, May 21. People can sign up for two-hour windows starting at 8 a.m. until the pool closes at 10 p.m.

The first set of reservations, as well as season passes, open up on Monday, May 10. People need to pay at the time they make their reservations. It costs $5 for Austin residents.

There are some exceptions. Season pass holders, those aged 80 or older, veterans as well as retired and active duty military can enter without a reservation.

Early birds can also avoid making reservations. They are not required from 5-8 a.m.

To make a reservation, visit PARD’s website. You can also buy season swim passes on the site.