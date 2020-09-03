Reservations required for Labor Day at some Austin parks, greenbelts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People will need reservations to use four City of Austin Parks and Recreation areas on Labor Day.

In addition to needing reservations Thursday-Sunday, the city says people will need passes for the Barton Creek Greenbelt, Commons Ford Ranch Park, Emma Long Metropolitan Park and Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park on Monday due to the holiday.

Passes can be reserved 24 hours in advance for the parks. Passes for Barton Creek Greenbelt and Commons Ford Parks are free, and vehicle passes for the metropolitan parks are $10 on Friday-Sunday and holidays. Walk-in or bike passes for the parks cost $1.

The city reminds people to still practice social distancing and wear masks while at the parks.