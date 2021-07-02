Person who went over cliff near Pennybacker Bridge taken to the hospital

ATCEMS helping with rescue of a person who went over a cliff near the Pennybacker Bridge July 2, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital by STAR Flight Friday night after they went over a cliff near the Pennybacker Bridge.

The rescue took place near 5408 North Capital of Texas Highway, which is right near the Pennybacker Bridge overlook, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. ATCEMS said crews were called out just after 9 p.m.

A medic rappelled to join another rescuer from the Austin Fire Department with the patient, according to ATCEMS. STAR Flight then helped to hoist the person.

ATCEMS said they have serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries.

Austin Police also responded to the scene.