AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was rescued from Lake Walter E. Long after the vehicle they were in went into the water.

Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter that they, the Austin Fire Department, and STAR Flight responded to 6620 Blue Bluff Rd. at 11:12 a.m.

That address is where a boat ramp into the lake is located.

In a follow up tweet, ATCEMS said AFD confirmed one person was in a vehicle in the water. In another tweet, they said the person was accessed and walked out of the water by AFD.