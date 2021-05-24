Adult rescued in middle of southeast Austin creek

Emergency crews are in southeast Austin after reports of an adult “hanging on to a tree” in the middle of the creek, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The adult is now out of the water and being moved to an ambulance. (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency crews were in southeast Austin Monday afternoon after reports of an adult “hanging on to a tree” in the middle of the creek, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The adult is now out of the water and has refused transport to a nearby hospital.

ATCEMS says rescue swimmers were in the water near the 7000 block of Onion Creek Drive, trying to reach the victim. That area is less than a mile southeast of the intersection of East William Cannon Drive and South Pleasant Valley Road.

The Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS responded to the rescue around 3:29 p.m. Wednesday. STAR Flight also responded.