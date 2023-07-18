Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for July 18, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was rescued from a north Austin trail Tuesday morning after a person “suffered traumatic injuries,” Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

ATCEMS said the person was extricated from the trail by Austin Fire and transported to St. David’s North Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS and Austin Fire responded around 10:50 a.m. to Shady Springs Road.

That area is near Walnut Creek and the North Star Greenbelt.