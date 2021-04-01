Person safe after reports of window washer dangling from rope in downtown Austin

Person safe after reports of window washer dangling from rope off building in downtown Austin, ATCEMS says (ATCEMS Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After reports of a window washer dangling from rope in downtown Austin Thursday afternoon, the person is now safe.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department units responded to the 100 block of Colorado Street after reports of a window washer dangling from emergency rope.

ATCEMS tweeted the call came in at about 3:24 p.m. Thursday. Rescuers were able to pull the person to safety onto a nearby balcony, the agency says.

They were not harmed and did not want to be taken to the hospital, ATCEMS reports.

Austin Fire says seven units of its units went to the scene.

Colorado at Second Street was closed, according to Austin Transportation. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes. The area is near Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Streets.