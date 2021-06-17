Rescue turns to recovery for reported paddleboarder who fell into lake and did not resurface

Austin

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rescue efforts turned into a recovery Thursday evening after reports that a paddleboarder fell into Quarry Lake and did not resurface (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

Rescue efforts turned into a recovery Thursday evening after reports that a paddleboarder fell into Quarry Lake and did not resurface (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rescue turned into a recovery Thursday afternoon after witnesses reported a paddleboarder fell into a lake in northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department crews and STAR Flight responded to the incident at 4210 West Braker Lane, which is just east of U.S. Highway 183, at about 5:40 p.m. Initial reports were that a person fell off a paddleboard at Quarry Lake and did not resurface.

Swimmers helped search the surface of the water while STAR Flight did an aerial search, ATCEMS said.

Eventually efforts were transitioned into recovery mode, and the investigation was turned over to law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

SPONSORED: Saving the Planet in :60

SPONSORED: Keeping cool and saving the planet

SPONSORED: Taking public transit to fight climate change

SPONSORED: How changing your air filter can save the planet (and save you money)

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss