Rescue turns to recovery for reported paddleboarder who fell into lake and did not resurface

Rescue efforts turned into a recovery Thursday evening after reports that a paddleboarder fell into Quarry Lake and did not resurface (KXAN Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A rescue turned into a recovery Thursday afternoon after witnesses reported a paddleboarder fell into a lake in northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department crews and STAR Flight responded to the incident at 4210 West Braker Lane, which is just east of U.S. Highway 183, at about 5:40 p.m. Initial reports were that a person fell off a paddleboard at Quarry Lake and did not resurface.

Swimmers helped search the surface of the water while STAR Flight did an aerial search, ATCEMS said.

Eventually efforts were transitioned into recovery mode, and the investigation was turned over to law enforcement.