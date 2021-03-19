Person falls 40 feet down cliff at Barton Creek Greenbelt, taken to the hospital by STAR Flight

Crews on scene to rescue someone who had fallen down cliff at Barton Creek Greenbelt March 19, 2021 (KXAN/Alyssa Goard)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was seriously hurt after falling 40 to 50 feet down a cliff at Barton Creek Greenbelt Friday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said crews responded to the 2800 block of Barton Skyway at 7 p.m. Initial reports were that one person fell 40 feet down a cliff.

Medics made contact with the person and declared a trauma alert. ATCEMS said to remove them from the base of the vertical cliff and prepare them for hoisting, they must be moved 100 feet down the slope to the middle of the greenbelt.

STAR Flight was requested to take the patient to Dell Seton Medical Center for treatment, ATCEMS said. They had “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.”

Austin Police Department officers, ATCEMS crews and Austin Fire Department personnel were posted at the Spyglass Trailhead.