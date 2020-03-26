Rescue assets sent to downtown Austin for report of person who fell into water and did not resurface

Austin

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
ATCEMS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency responders were sent to downtown Austin Thursday for a report of a person who fell into Lady Bird Lake and did not resurface.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the call came in around 5:47 p.m. and paramedics were sent to 89 Congress Avenue, near the intersection with West Cesar Chavez Street.

ATCEMS said bystanders located the victim and moved them to shore. After performing CPR the adult patient was declared dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Trending Stories

Don't Miss