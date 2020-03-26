AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency responders were sent to downtown Austin Thursday for a report of a person who fell into Lady Bird Lake and did not resurface.
According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the call came in around 5:47 p.m. and paramedics were sent to 89 Congress Avenue, near the intersection with West Cesar Chavez Street.
ATCEMS said bystanders located the victim and moved them to shore. After performing CPR the adult patient was declared dead at the scene.
