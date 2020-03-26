AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency responders were sent to downtown Austin Thursday for a report of a person who fell into Lady Bird Lake and did not resurface.

According to a tweet from Austin-Travis County EMS, the call came in around 5:47 p.m. and paramedics were sent to 89 Congress Avenue, near the intersection with West Cesar Chavez Street.

ATCEMS said bystanders located the victim and moved them to shore. After performing CPR the adult patient was declared dead at the scene.

FINAL 89 Congress Ave: #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of an adult patient after being pulled from Lady Bird Lake and after resuscitation efforts. EMS clearing the scene. No further information is available. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 26, 2020

This is a developing story. It will be updated with more information.