Rescan to find your KXAN/KNVA signals

Programming note from KXAN

Due to a required change by the FCC, KXAN completed work at our Austin broadcast tower. KXAN 36 viewers should be able to get their signal once again but may have to rescan their channels. However, due to an FCC requirement, the frequency for KNVA has changed.

The new KNVA Channel 54 signal is now on the air with a much-improved coverage area. While we are operating on a different frequency, your TV will still see us as Channel 54. We will be turning off the current Channel 49 on June 21 as required by the FCC.

If you are using an antenna to watch TV, you will need to rescan your TV on June 21 to continue watching KNVA. If you watch TV through a cable or satellite service, your service provider will do it for you. Visit www.TVAnswers.org for more information about re-scanning.

Background

Since May 25, KXAN worked to replace the antennae on top of the 1,200 foot high broadcast towers in Westlake Hills near Loop 360 with newer and more efficient versions. A massive helicopter lifted pieces of steel up to 56 feet long and weighing nearly 20,000 pounds. The helicopter is 88 feet long and itself weighs 23,000 pounds. In comparison, STAR Flight’s largest helicopter is 42 feet long and weighs 8,000 pounds.

Weather and equipment issues delayed some of the tower work, but it has since been completed.