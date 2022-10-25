AUSTIN (KXAN) — After months of being fenced off while going through restoration, the lawn at Republic Square in downtown Austin is officially open again.

During the restoration, damaged turf was removed, new soil was added to create a bed for a new turf, new drainage was installed along the eastern edge of the lawn, and limestone boulders and steel edging were added to protect tree roots, stabilize mulched areas, and better manage storm water flows on-site. New turf grass was also installed over the new soil.

Crews also aerated soil multiple times, which reversed compaction from years of activity on the lawn, and gave the trees room to grow. The trees themselves were also trimmed and reshaped, plus their roots were uncovered to promote growth. The lawn was closed so it could rest while the root system grew.

Dry conditions delayed the park’s reopening earlier in the summer. According to the park’s website, after the turf grass renovation was completed in May, as the turf began to acclimate itself, high temperatures and drought caused lawn stress. It tested negative for plant diseases, and soil and water tests were run as well.

Now that the park is in good condition after the upgrades, it’s open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Visitors are encouraged to return to the lawn and are invited to attend the free and public events that will be held there. Here’s what is planned for the rest of October:

Saturday, Oct. 29 – SFC Downtown Farmers’ Market (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 30 – Shop the Block and Downtown Pumpkin Patch (1 – 6 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 31 – Swift Fit Yoga (11 a.m. – noon)

Rosen’s Bagels, located in the park, continues serving breakfast and lunch every Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information about Republic Square can be found online.