Reptile rescue: Austin Fire pulls iguana out of tree to be reunited with owner

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You’ve probably heard the age-old joke: don’t firefighters spend all day saving cats from trees? The Austin Fire Department’s most recent “cat save” came in the form of an iguana.

AFD says one of its fire engines was going to refuel when a call came up for an iguana stuck in a tree. Intrigued, Engine 24 decided to go check out it.

Turns out iguanas like to sunbathe in trees, and while the iguana wasn’t technically stuck, its owner wanted the reptile back, and the iguana was being stubborn about it.

It was firefighter Bill Kessler that made the daring climb up the truck’s ladder and toward the tree. AFD reports the iguana saw Kessler coming and only climbed higher.

This story has a happy ending though — don’t fear. The iguana was no match for AFD’s determination, and Kessler managed to catch the critter. It reportedly tried to bite its savior all the way down the ladder.

“Although the iguana looks like he’s smiling and grateful in these photos, we’re told he wasn’t all that thrilled with the day’s events and tried to bite Firefighter Kessler the whole way down the ladder. We suppose having your late afternoon sunbath so rudely interrupted will do that to you!” AFD posted on Facebook.

At the end of the day, the iguana was reunited with its owner. Good work, AFD!