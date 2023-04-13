AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has the highest bed count in the nation for student housing projects currently under construction, according to real estate company Berkadia’s 2023 Student Housing Market report.

The report shows UT coming in at the top spot with 5,522 total beds. That’s nearly double the University of Wisconsin at Madison, which is ranked second on the 50-school list.

The top-10 bed count:

University of Texas at Austin: 5,522

University of Wisconsin – Madison: 2,814

University of Maryland: 2,648

University of Central Florida: 2,634

Georgia Institute of Technology; 2,630

University of Florida: 2,390

Indiana University: 2,320

Florida International University: 2,287

Pennsylvania State University: 1,940

University of South Florida: 1,820

West Campus housing high-rise boom

This comes as new housing high-rises are popping up all across the West Campus area.

Tuesday, Birmingham-based Hoar Construction announced the groundbreaking of construction on the tower, named Icon. It’s expected to be done by the summer of 2025, in time for students to move in before the 2025-26 school year starts.

Rendering of Icon, a student housing high-rise under construction in West Campus. It’ll be an all-glass, 30-story tower when complete. (Courtesy: The Wilbert Group/Hoar Construction)

The tower will be built at 2200 San Antonio St., which is near the corner of 22nd and San Antonio streets.

Just last Tuesday, the news broke that popular West Campus bar Cain & Abel’s is also turning into a new housing high-rise after a demolition permit was filed with the City of Austin.

A City of Austin application shows a demolition permit is pending for April 27 and 28 for the original Cain & Abel’s location.

Cain & Abel’s management told KXAN the bar is moving to 907 W. 24th St., which is about two blocks away from the current location.

Affordable housing help

The City of Austin is currently working on ways to address affordable student housing.

It comes after it received recommendations from the city’s College Student Commission, which is comprised of 15 members representing UT Austin, St. Edwards University, Huston-Tillotson University, Concordia University Texas and Austin Community College.

In February, the city council approved a resolution that directs the city manager to work with colleges on creating a goal for student housing development that can be added to the city’s Housing Blueprint.