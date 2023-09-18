Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 18, 2023

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Everything’s bigger in Texas — including the University of Texas at Austin’s ranking among public universities across the country.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2024 undergraduate rankings, with the Longhorns ranked the ninth-best public university in the country and No. 1 among public universities in Texas.

Overall, UT ranks No. 32 among both public and private schools this year, climbing six places from its 2023 ranking.

Within the university, the McCombs School of Business ranked No. 5 in the country, with 12 of its school specialties listed among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 10. Its accounting program retained its No. 1 listing.

The Cockrell School of Engineering came in at No. 11 nationwide, with six of its specialties ranked among the Top 10. The computer science program landed at No. 11, with five specialties included within the Top 10.

“UT’s continued upward rankings trajectory is a reflection of the exceptional talent we continue to attract; our commitment to unmatched academic, research and campus experiences that are life-changing and affordable; and the opportunities that exist in Austin as an innovation and cultural hub,” UT Austin President Jay Hartzell said in the release. “Many of our top-ranked programs in computer science, artificial intelligence, engineering, design, business and psychology are major contributors to the U.S. economy and position our graduates for tremendous career opportunities, where they can have significant impact and change the world.”

The U.S. News & World Report incorporates 19 measures and criteria into its undergraduate program rankings. Those include graduation rates and student outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinions, financial resources and student excellence, per the release.