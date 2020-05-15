Report: Tesla to build next factory in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla has chosen Austin for the site of its next factory, according to a report from Electrek, a news website that covers electronic transportation and sustainable energy.
Electrek says a reliable source told them Tesla CEO Elon Musk has decided to bring the company’s next Gigafactory, now called a Terafactory, to the Austin area.
The report said those close to the project say Musk has asked a team of engineers from the Nevada Gigafactory to begin drawing up plans for the new Austin location.
Musk reportedly wants to development of the new factory to happen very quickly. Electrek’s sources told them Musk wants the factory to have Tesla Model Ys coming out of the plant by the end of the year.