Report: Tesla to build next factory in Austin

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, the company logo shines on the grille of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla is now worth more than General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler combined, even though the Big Three together sell more cars and trucks in two weeks than Tesla does in a whole year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tesla has chosen Austin for the site of its next factory, according to a report from Electrek, a news website that covers electronic transportation and sustainable energy.

Electrek says a reliable source told them Tesla CEO Elon Musk has decided to bring the company’s next Gigafactory, now called a Terafactory, to the Austin area.

The report said those close to the project say Musk has asked a team of engineers from the Nevada Gigafactory to begin drawing up plans for the new Austin location.

Musk reportedly wants to development of the new factory to happen very quickly. Electrek’s sources told them Musk wants the factory to have Tesla Model Ys coming out of the plant by the end of the year.