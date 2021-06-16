Report shows APD didn’t investigate 90 formal complaints against officers last year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, Austin’s Office of Police Oversight released a report on its performance and achievements during its first two years operating as a city department.

The OPO replaced Austin’s Office of the Police Monitor in 2018. It provides police oversight and takes complaints about officer misconduct, then recommends those that qualify for investigation.

The report covers 2019 and 2020. It listed several highlights:

In 2019, the OPO received 1,353 contacts about interactions with Austin police officers.

In 2020, the OPO received 2,809 contacts about interactions with Austin police officers.

In 2019, 200 individual Austin Police Department officers were disciplined.

In 2020, 159 individual APD officers were disciplined.

Between 2019 and 2020, the number of APD officers disciplined decreased by 21%.

In 2019 and 2020, the OPO published a report analyzing APD’s racial profiling data and a separate report examining APD’s officer-involved shooting incidents.

In 2019, the OPO hosted community office hours in neighborhood libraries and recreational centers across 19 different locations in all 10 city council districts.

The report also examined the number of complaints filed through the OPO that got sent to APD for further investigation but were never investigated.

In 2020, the OPO received 2,809 contacts about potential complaints. 501 of those were sent to APD as formal complaints for investigation. Of those 501, 312 were about alleged officer misconduct during protests.

However, of the other 189 that were submitted for APD to investigate, only 96 were investigated. According to the report, 90 of those other non-protest-related complaints never were.

“This is a point of contention,” OPO Director Farah Muscadin told KXAN, saying her office has expressed its concerns repeatedly to APD. “We’ve had several conversations about it, and I think it’s disrespectful to the community to not investigate the complaints.”

KXAN has reached out to APD for comment and will update this story when the department responds.

At 5 p.m. on KXAN, we’ll hear more from OPO Director Farah Muscadin about why she feels APD isn’t investigating enough of those complaints.