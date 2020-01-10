Report shows 17 misconduct violations at UT Austin from 2017 to 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A report from the University of Texas at Austin shows there were 17 misconduct violations by faculty and staff from 2017 to 2019.
The university’s Office for Inclusion and Equity’s report summarizes findings of staff and faculty violations according to the University’s Handbook of Operating Procedures. The violations include sexual discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, interpersonal violence and stalking.
“Sexual misconduct violates the values and policies of UT Austin,” said J.B. Bird, Director of Media Relations & Issues Management, in a statement.
The report’s release comes after students pushed for transparency from university officials about their investigations into misconduct.
The following number of people reported misconduct in each year, respectively:
- 2017: 4
- 2018: 6
- 2019: 7
Of those reported, thirteen of those were against staff, three were faculty members and one was a research fellow.
The report also details what the complaints were, and what disciplinary action the person was given:
- 4 of them were fired
- 5 of them resigned
The research fellow was banned from ever working at the university, and the rest were given some sort of a written warning or disciplinary action.
“Every individual who serves our university must feel valued, respected and free to learn and work in a safe environment,” Bird’s statement continued.
Read his full statement below:
In response to open records requests, the university is releasing summaries from the Office for Inclusion and Equity of all 14 staff and three faculty member violations of the University's Handbook of Operating Procedures 3-3031 Prohibition of Sex Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, Sexual Assault, Sexual Misconduct, Interpersonal Violence, and Stalking from November 2017 to December 2019. The university previously released similar information for the period from 2013 through November 2017, which was also compiled in response to open records requests in accordance with the Texas Public Information Act.
The university has approximately 3,000 teaching faculty members and approximately 24,000 staff members, including student and seasonal employees. The Human Resources department coordinates the disciplinary process for staff members and the provost’s office coordinates the process for tenured and tenure-track faculty members.J.B. Bird, The University of Texas’ Director of Media Relations & Issues Management