Report of naked man, police chase shut down I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic is backed up Friday after a police chase in north Austin on Interstate Highway 35.

APD responded to a call around 11:27 a.m. of a naked man on the highway at the 1400 block of I-35, near 56th Street. Police say when they arrived at the scene the situation turned into a car chase. Police are unsure if the car belonged to the suspect or someone else.

The scene is still active and all northbound lanes on I-35 near 56th Street remain closed. A man was taken to the hospital but police did not say if he was the suspect.