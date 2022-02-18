Report: How the APD academy has changed, and biggest challenges ahead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As more than a dozen Austin police officers face a possible trial for their actions during May 2020 protests, the department is in the middle of overhauling its system at its root — the cadet academy.

In a statement on Thursday ahead of the indictment announcement, city manager Spencer Cronk said the action would impact the police department’s vacancies.

“…Any indictments will heighten the anxiety of our officers and will impact the staffing shortages we are experiencing,” Cronk wrote. “We are disappointed to be in this position, and we do not believe that criminal indictments of the officers working under very difficult circumstances is the correct outcome.”

Kroll & Associates has been conducting an independent audit of the department as well as its training classes. The final installment of their report was released this week.

It indicates that the 144th cadet class, which just graduated, had the second-highest dropout rate out of the last five years the class was running.

The Kroll report found that the 144th cadet class had a 34% attrition rate, the highest in recent years, except for one other class. The report indicates that most dropouts were due to injury or illness. (Source: Kroll & Associates final report)

Kroll reports that progress was made toward the overall goal of emphasizing de-escalation and community respect, and addressing racial and gender equity.

The 144th cadet class was the first one in APD history to have anti-racism training from outside instructors, Joyce James Consulting LLC.

“The workshop sessions included meaningful discussions and exercises for cadets to better understand important issues regarding racial equity,” the report stated.

Cadets also took a new, eight-hour class called the History of Police and Race in America, taught by the University of Texas at Austin’s chair of African and African Diaspora Studies.

“Academy training also included valuable instruction on multiculturalism, policing issues related to the transgender and LGBTQ+ communities, procedural justice, and interacting with Spanish-speaking populations,” the report stated.

The class also had the most community engagement, so far, according to the report.

“The purpose of the programming was to reinforce the importance of empathy when interacting with the diverse communities that cadets, as sworn officers, will eventually serve,” the report explained.

However, the report notes that APD plans to cut those engagement hours for the 145th class, from 25 hours to 18 hours.

City council members just gave the green light this week for the 145th class to commence.

APD also plans to trim physical training and mental wellness program hours for the 145th cadet class “to

allow for more scheduling flexibility,” according to the report.

The report said APD will offset those hours by including more “ride-out” time for cadets in the field with officers.

Challenges yet to overcome

Despite the steps to create a more balanced training model, the report said a challenge that remains is changing the culture at the academy.

“…Aspects of a military-style culture still prevail at the Academy with an emphasis on disciplinary measures and collective accountability,” according to the report.

Some instructors are still against change. In a September survey by Kroll, 54.2% of cadets said some teachers “had ridiculed the concept of a ‘reimagined police academy’ during performance accountability sessions.”

The report stated that leadership addressed those concerns, a later alleged incident in which a cadet was singled out and humiliated “unfortunately suggested that Academy staff had failed to completely embrace

Chief Chacon’s directives and the City’s mandate for a more guardian-centric, adult learning, community-oriented training academy,” according to the report.

Report authors also said some instructors are not on board with co-teaching courses with outside experts, which Kroll says the academy needs more of, like those on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, cultural competency and law.

“Nevertheless, and to its credit, APD recently hired a community engagement specialist who will assume responsibility for coordinating external content experts,” the report stated.

Kroll noted that many law professors have already been contacted about co-teaching law-related classes in the 145th Academy.

The report suggested that although the academy is doing a good job of emphasizing de-escalation training and tactics, more integration of this should happen throughout the curriculum.